69 on 3rd logo

Another one of my favorites that just didn't make the cut but I can't stop thinking about. This logo was made for a client who wanted to solidify the presence of her fashion design studio with a logo.

I've seen a few designers making semi-custom made logos out of their favorites that didn't make the cut, what do you guys think about those? 🤔

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
