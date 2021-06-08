69 on 3rd logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another one of my favorites that just didn't make the cut but I can't stop thinking about. This logo was made for a client who wanted to solidify the presence of her fashion design studio with a logo.
I've seen a few designers making semi-custom made logos out of their favorites that didn't make the cut, what do you guys think about those? 🤔