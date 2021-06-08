African Themed slot game Background illustration

Africa is so multifaceted! Endless desert, high mountains, mysterious savannah - everything fits on this continent!

⠀

The game background opens up to the audience one of the corners of Africa. In the image, the trees are the first to draw attention to. Baobabs grow even where the scorching sun leaves no chance for other trees. In addition, shrubs and not very grass here turn green.

Mountains are depicted in the distance. They tend to be absolutely lifeless, although a river flows at the foot of the mountains. Even through the screen, you can feel the heat. The horizon line dissolves and the air seems to sway from the heat.

