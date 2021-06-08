Maksym Shapoval

cd cover: clitorisita

cd cover: clitorisita art photoshop collage design graphic merch music cover cd
design of a CD for the single "Clitorisita" for the Ukrainian R&B artist Kravcha

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
