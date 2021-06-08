Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Pesak

LEAP Art Print

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
LEAP Art Print midwest indiana design motivational monday motivation graphic make the move take the leap leap typography leap art print indiana typography indianapolis indy
Download color palette

So if you’re looking for a sign, this is it. Take that leap.

Shop this art print and more at: https://www.apthecreative.com/shop

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like