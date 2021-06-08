Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yashasvi Sahu

Daily UI Landing Page

Yashasvi Sahu
Yashasvi Sahu
  • Save
Daily UI Landing Page redesign daily ui landing page dailyui100 100 web ux ui design
Download color palette

Redesigning the daily UI landing page.
This took a lot of time to design this. Hope you all like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Yashasvi Sahu
Yashasvi Sahu

More by Yashasvi Sahu

View profile
    • Like