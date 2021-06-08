Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Erin

Smartphone Repair

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
  • Save
Smartphone Repair display
Download color palette
  1. Animation.mp4
  2. Sketch.jpg

Phone repair web isometric animation concept in JSON Lottie and SVG formats.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
Illustrator & animator

More by Oleg Erin

View profile
    • Like