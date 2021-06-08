Zorb is a creative marketing agency which infuse creativity into ever evolving advertising technology to weave interesting stories about brands and create a vivid experience for end users.

Why Zorb?

Have you heard about Zorb ball? We function very similar to that. We are a large transparent platform containing an inner capsule of creative team offering secured business solutions to the digital brands.

For UI, check out my recent shots

https://dribbble.com/shots/15809076-Zorb-UI

https://dribbble.com/shots/15809102-Zorb-UI-mobile-view