Zorb

Zorb creative agency branding digital agency marketing agency visual branding logo identity design branding
Zorb is a creative marketing agency which infuse creativity into ever evolving advertising technology to weave interesting stories about brands and create a vivid experience for end users.

Why Zorb?
Have you heard about Zorb ball? We function very similar to that. We are a large transparent platform containing an inner capsule of creative team offering secured business solutions to the digital brands.

For UI, check out my recent shots
https://dribbble.com/shots/15809076-Zorb-UI
https://dribbble.com/shots/15809102-Zorb-UI-mobile-view

