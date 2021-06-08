DANA
Pterosaur - Children's Ward at Pirogov Hospital

Pterosaur - Children's Ward at Pirogov Hospital pterosaur dinosaur science illustation paleontology dinosaurs dino textures childrens illustration fourplus procreate popular science digital illustration biology animals illustration
The Nemicolopterus had a wingspan of under 25cm, making it one of the smallest flying dinosaurs ever discovered. It lived in the mainland, and most likely nested in the canopy of giant prehistoric trees.

Another illustration for the Children's Ward in Pirogov Hospital.

