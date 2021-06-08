Zachary

HBO Max - Movies, streaming, redesigned

Zachary
Zachary
Hire Me
  • Save
HBO Max - Movies, streaming, redesigned apple ios app ios15 ios app catelog purple shows tv youtube netflix dark browse streaming film movies hbo max hbo ux ui
Download color palette

Just wished that with all the great movies and catalog, HBO Max had a better app. 🔮

Zachary
Zachary
Visual, Motion and Graphic designer based in Singapore
Hire Me

More by Zachary

View profile
    • Like