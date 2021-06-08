🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is my Company Profile | Brochure Design. Hope you Appreciate This. If you need any Type Design Don't forget contact with me
Email : graphicshaper@gmail.com
DOWNLOAD NOW : https://graphicriver.net/item/company-profile-brochure-template/32490018
Included Files
* INDD – Adobe InDesign
* IDML – Adobe InDesign
* PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader
* Read Me Files
Featured
* DIN A4 Paper
* Master Page Design
* Auto Page Numbering
* 34 page Designs
* Includes Help Files
* Adobe InDesign for CS2, CS3, CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 & CC
* Primary 10 Amazing Modern Color
* Grids and Guides
* Resolution: 300DPI
* Well Organized Files
* Rich Icons & Illustration
* Quick Photo Replacement
* Easy To Customize Size & Color
* Just one click changes the color
* Clean, Modern And Professional Style
* Bleed, Trim & Safe Zone lines included
* Free Fonts used link in download folder
* CMYK – 100 % Vector in all layer (Re-sizable)
* Model Photograph is not included in the main item download.
* Contact me if you would like info on them