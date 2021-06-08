EV Charging Mobile App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbble Mates,
Take a look at my latest exploration about EV Charging app design. With the recent increase in the use of EV the problem to find the nearest charging station has increased simultaneously. So to tackle that this app will let the user find out the nearest charging station so that they never get out of charge.
More are coming soon … Follow me for more update.
Press "L" to show your love
Have a project? we are available for a new challenge.
