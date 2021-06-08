LINART logostudio™

TARSIER

LINART logostudio™
LINART logostudio™
  • Save
TARSIER geometric branding modern fun logo
Download color palette

Simple geometric, Fun, and Friendly...
The iconic Tarsier.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
LINART logostudio™
LINART logostudio™

More by LINART logostudio™

View profile
    • Like