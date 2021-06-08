What is investment ?

I see the concept of financial investment has been made so intimidating and difficult to understand with heavy terms and definitions, that the thought of understanding it seems impossible and daunting. I, myself, have left it for long enough. But, the reality is that it's not that difficult.. infact it's interesting. So, in an attempt to make it seem simple and fun, this illustration was developed. I worked on an idea that is essentially the gist of this huge topic and made it in a comic style.