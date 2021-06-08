Home Affairs - Mobile Site

One of the more trying challenges of living in South Africa is any instance of having to deal with the government. This goes doubly for you requiring any service from them.

With this in mind, we ran a design challenge to redesign a government service using digital mediums. I chose to revamp my true nemesis, Home Affairs, into the well-oiled machine I long for it to be. It turned out more Soviet-era Russia than originally intended but such is the creative process.