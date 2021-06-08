LINART logostudio™

Mama Bear's Play Cafe

Mama Bear's Play Cafe playful logo illustration bear fun logo
Featured in Creative Inspiration blog.
https://99designs.com/blog/creative-inspiration/cafe-and-coffee-logos/

Mama bear enjoys the coffee while her cub playing around.
"Bye, Mom.", the cub says. :D

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
