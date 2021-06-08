Chika Okeke

Brontide Excellence - Custom logo for a Chocolate Brand

Brontide Excellence - Custom logo for a Chocolate Brand business logo custom typography graphic designer lettering artist restaurant logo food logo chocolate logo lettering logotype illustration hand drawn typography creative portfolio custom logo custom branding graphic design logo
Custom logo for a Chocolate Brand.

