KonMar Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a follow-up post of the branding project for KonMar, a family owned essential oils company based in Ireland.
The packaging above is an unofficial concept we have created for presentation purposes. We have provided some direction for the actual packaging which will be released later in this year.
check out my other accounts for me information and projects
Instagram
LinkedIn
Behance
Interested in working with me on your next project! great, leave a message at
bytimiedesign@gmail.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.