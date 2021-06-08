Intuitive tool for live team collaboration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello folks 👋!
Working remotely 👨💻? So you are probably aware of the enormous advantages 👍, but also undoubted disadvantages 👎 of a home office. Especially when you have to deal with projects. Here is a tool that will help you deal with project work in a multi-person team or sharing a task space with other departments. We built the flow designer to enable drawing attention to the particular project step via adornments adding. This solution will allow you ✔️ to build a flow chart as well as ✔️ add comments and graphics, ✔️ delegate tasks to the right people, and ✔️ get a full view of the team's live work. All these thanks to an intuitive palette of objects and the convenient drag & drop option. What's great about the solution is the possibility to add a chart to the object and measuring the task progress. Sounds awesome 😎?
