Intuitive tool for live team collaboration

Intuitive tool for live team collaboration nodes charts diagram ui ux tasks real-time interactive collaboration collaboration tool data flow web design app
Hello folks 👋!

Working remotely 👨‍💻? So you are probably aware of the enormous advantages 👍, but also undoubted disadvantages 👎 of a home office. Especially when you have to deal with projects. Here is a tool that will help you deal with project work in a multi-person team or sharing a task space with other departments. We built the flow designer to enable drawing attention to the particular project step via adornments adding. This solution will allow you ✔️ to build a flow chart as well as ✔️ add comments and graphics, ✔️ delegate tasks to the right people, and ✔️ get a full view of the team's live work. All these thanks to an intuitive palette of objects and the convenient drag & drop option. What's great about the solution is the possibility to add a chart to the object and measuring the task progress. Sounds awesome 😎?

------

We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com

