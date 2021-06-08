Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-learning landing page

E-learning landing page ux vector illustrator app mobile web landingpage branding fakeclient logo figma illustration dailyui ui typography minimal design
UI DESIGN
LANDING PAGE : Concept "E-learning landing page "

COLORS
white : Mysterious powerful of elegance
blue: Focused and stability
black: strength of intelligence

TOOLS : Figma

