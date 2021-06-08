veno
Overlap Studio

Mail Client - Light ver.

veno
Overlap Studio
veno for Overlap Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Mail Client - Light ver. ios redesign colors gradient dashboard mobile ux designer messenger application interface ux design app design gmail client mail web design ui design ui design
Download color palette

The design concept of the mail client application in the light version.

Press „L” if you appreciate it.
Follow us to see the next projects.

We hope you enjoy.

--
Let's connect:
Instagram |
Overlap.studio | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter
We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at office@overlap.studio.

5ea3fad3edd994e363751907e05b8d3e
Rebound of
Glassy Mail Client
By veno
Overlap Studio
Overlap Studio
Use our experience to make your ideas work 👇
Hire Us

More by Overlap Studio

View profile
    • Like