Jasmijn Solange Evans

Tomato Food Illustration

Jasmijn Solange Evans
Jasmijn Solange Evans
  • Save
Tomato Food Illustration veg vegtables greens vegan veggie healthy food modern packaging foodillustration tomato joostlahousse bieze branding amsterdam holland editorial design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Together with Joost Identities I created these fun and fresh set illustrations for Bieze products. Thanks to Joost Identities and Bieze for the great collab and amazing results!

Positioning, Brand- & packagingdesign: Joost Identities @joostlahousse
Brand: Bieze

Let's connect!
mail@jasmijnevansillustration.com
Instagram | Behance | Website

Jasmijn Solange Evans
Jasmijn Solange Evans

More by Jasmijn Solange Evans

View profile
    • Like