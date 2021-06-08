Food Recipes App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys✋,
This is exploration of Chefs Recipe App. A clean and simple design to search recipes and know their calories intake. What do you think about it?
Let me know and your awesome feedback
Don't forget to like ♥ it (Press L)🙂