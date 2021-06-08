Nina Cristobal

Filipino Fiesta – Lumpia

Filipino Fiesta – Lumpia design aapi art filipino art food illustration illustration
As an homage to my Filipino-Mexican upbringing, I illustrated a series of loteria card-style posters that celebrate iconic Filipino dishes. The colors were inspired by the vibrant decorations of fiestas in the Philippines, and the typography was inspired by vintage Filipino print graphics. This poster features lumpia, a fried spring roll that's often one of the first Filipino dishes (along with pancit) many first-time Filipino food diners try.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
