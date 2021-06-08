Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Finance Dashboard Dark theme

Finance Dashboard Dark theme dashboarddesign uxuidesign dashboard design dashboard finance illustration typography ux ui design finance dashboard minimal design admin app financial finance interface uiux ux dashboad
Hi Dribbble Family!

UpNow Studio is a startup company, helps in providing quality and excellence.
We mold your imagination into reality-based designs. We're a digital studio and are passionate about creating fresh and modern UI.
Working on Mobile App for one of our clients. Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries
upnowstudios@gmail.com
Here is our Instagram link
https://www.instagram.com/upnow_studios

Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
