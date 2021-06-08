TORENDO. - Fashion e-commerce mobile app UX/UI Case study

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TORENDO
A unique, multi-platform experience that truly resonates with the people who use it, because it's built by them. This app makes shopping that much easier, pleasant, and helps people to follow fashion trend.
Read more
bytemmy.github.io