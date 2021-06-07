Reddit Podcast App

Day #8 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the eighth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create a podcast-type brand for Reddit. The design maintains the existing aesthetic of reddit and extends it to give a sporty look.

