Reddit Podcast App branding design 3d ui ux dailyuichallenge concept app
Day #8 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the eighth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create a podcast-type brand for Reddit. The design maintains the existing aesthetic of reddit and extends it to give a sporty look.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
