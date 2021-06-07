Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Official Arabic Logo For Rainbow Six: Extraction

Official Arabic Logo For Rainbow Six: Extraction vector type logo design art illustration ill icon graphic design branding
I'm so proud to announce that the next game of rainbow six will contain an Arabic Logo designed by me! Many Thanks to @MoeAlemam and @UbisoftME for this opportunity and hopefully it will be a great start for even more collaborations in the future!
and of course thanks to all of you for the support, much love.

Watch the teaser trailer here : https://bit.ly/3cq7FDU

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
