Official Arabic Logo For Rainbow Six: Extraction

I'm so proud to announce that the next game of rainbow six will contain an Arabic Logo designed by me! Many Thanks to @MoeAlemam and @UbisoftME for this opportunity and hopefully it will be a great start for even more collaborations in the future!
and of course thanks to all of you for the support, much love.
Watch the teaser trailer here : https://bit.ly/3cq7FDU