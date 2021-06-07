Teodor Milinkovic

Milk Packaging

Space Milk is milk that comes in 3 main flavors. The symbol of this milk is a cow that travels to space, the fuel of her rocket is milk. Milk is the fuel of our body and we all know its goodness.
