Avo Branch Collaborators

At Avo.app we wanted to allow users to follow conversations on Avo branches and we came up with the collaborators feature. At first I prototyped a multi step collaborator invitation flow but after some more exploration I ended up on this simple popup UI. The current collaborators are listed og the left with a single actionable on the right: "Edit Collaborators". Clicking it reveals the popup and autofocuses the input. Initially, all the users are listed and whether their collaboration status. When the user starts typing it instantly filters the members and a when collaborator is added they get a checkmark and are added to the list, making the interaction feel seamless and intuitive.