Cristyn Hypnar

Hear Our Voice poster

Hear Our Voice poster illustration poster design
In the days after the 2016 election I felt hopeless; Hear Our Voice was my response to that despair. This piece was created in answer to a call for art by Amplifier.org and has since been added to their store as a piece of exclusive merchandise. It is a reminder that if we, together, raise our voices loud enough the world will have to listen.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
