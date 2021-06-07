Hear Our Voice poster

Trending designs to inspire you
In the days after the 2016 election I felt hopeless; Hear Our Voice was my response to that despair. This piece was created in answer to a call for art by Amplifier.org and has since been added to their store as a piece of exclusive merchandise. It is a reminder that if we, together, raise our voices loud enough the world will have to listen.