Mortal Kombat Meme

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys! ✌️
Yes, this is just a meme for Facebook! 😃
✔️ Target audience: users of social networks, fans of memes.
When I put on my mask at the first time at the beginning of all this Pandemic Story, I had felt like a ninja from Mortal Kombat. I think, all fans of this Game could understand me 😉. So, I got the inspiration to create this meme for my Facebook account.
First, I have made several photoshoots to find the right reference for picture, choose suitable lighting. Then I had spent several hours at searching Mortal Kombat’s pictures with the right player and composition.
In the end was a little bit of Photoshop magic with cutting, editing, correction of shadows – and voila! Meme was ready! 😊
Don`t miss my next works ➡️ give feedback ♥️ and hit button Follow!
⬇️Subscribe⬇️
📷 Instagram
📕 Facebook
💻 Linkedin
📧 lytvyndmytro89@gmail.com