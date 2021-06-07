Mortal Kombat Meme

Hello, guys! ✌️

Yes, this is just a meme for Facebook! 😃

✔️ Target audience: users of social networks, fans of memes.

When I put on my mask at the first time at the beginning of all this Pandemic Story, I had felt like a ninja from Mortal Kombat. I think, all fans of this Game could understand me 😉. So, I got the inspiration to create this meme for my Facebook account.

First, I have made several photoshoots to find the right reference for picture, choose suitable lighting. Then I had spent several hours at searching Mortal Kombat’s pictures with the right player and composition.

In the end was a little bit of Photoshop magic with cutting, editing, correction of shadows – and voila! Meme was ready! 😊

Don`t miss my next works ➡️ give feedback ♥️ and hit button Follow!

⬇️Subscribe⬇️

📷 Instagram

📕 Facebook

💻 Linkedin

📧 lytvyndmytro89@gmail.com