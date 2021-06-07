Spauxy app icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an app icon I helped design for my friend. Spauxy lets you share songs to your friends' Spotify queues. Go give my friend a download on the App Store or Google Play!