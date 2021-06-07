C360HD — Bootstrapping from $0 to $50K MRR

While founded in 2017, Visual Marketing Agency C360HD never really set up operations at scale until late 2020. After an opportunity to work with Cydcor, a giant in door-to-door sales as their partner, I was tasked to create a brand from scratch along with the tools for sales agents on the field to make orders and automate the process from A to Z.

I set to work in two phases. First with a MVP churned in 2 days to get quickly on board and start making sales with a basic Stripe integration. The new launch of their website integrates custom and external APIs with Next.js to make the experience seamless for all stakeholders.