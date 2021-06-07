Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
P Bharath Mani kumar

AUTOCAD 3D BASIC MODEL

AUTOCAD 3D BASIC MODEL
I have tried this mechanical component in Autocad 2021. I have used 3d modelling workspace and solid modelling panel commands. Finally I plotted in different views of this mechanical component and printed successfully.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
