AUTOCAD 3D BASIC MODEL

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have tried this mechanical component in Autocad 2021. I have used 3d modelling workspace and solid modelling panel commands. Finally I plotted in different views of this mechanical component and printed successfully.