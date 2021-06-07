ExomeIT

Magazine (e-Bulletin) Design

ExomeIT
ExomeIT
  • Save
Magazine (e-Bulletin) Design magazine cover event profile book multipage brochure science magazine bulletin e-bulletin magazine company profile design branding brand flyer magazine design brochure graphic design
Download color palette

E-Bulletin (Magazine) Design for World Veterinary Poultry Association (WPVA) Bangladesh Branch. If you want to work with us then contact us via inbox or visit - www.exomeit.com

ExomeIT
ExomeIT

More by ExomeIT

View profile
    • Like