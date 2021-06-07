Credit Card Checkout #DailyUI 002

Trending designs to inspire you
Today I'm representing a credit card checkout web form for online payment. By this form, users can easily pay their payable amount on web using their credit card instantly. I tried to maintain its simple and minimilistic UI to perform better. This is a concept design for clean #dailyUI challange. Hope you will like it. press "L"
