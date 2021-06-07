Maggie Enterrios

Snailbones IPA, Artist Remix

label art label design beer flowers design surface design packaging botanical pattern
To celebrate their 25-year anniversary, I collaborated with Elysian Brewing
to illustrate a limited-edition reinterpretation of Snailbones IPA.

Agency: Stout Collective
Illustration: Maggie Enterrios @littlepatterns

