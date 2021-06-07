Elias Noyes

Weather

Elias Noyes
Elias Noyes
  • Save
Weather dailyui exploration glassmorphism design ui concept weather 037 dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

A weather app concept for the daily ui challenge. Revisited glassmorphism and playing with visual hierarchy to present a lot of information clearly without extreme cognitive overload.

Elias Noyes
Elias Noyes

More by Elias Noyes

View profile
    • Like