slotopaint.com

White Snow Themed slot - Background Illustration

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
White Snow Themed slot - Background Illustration digital designer digital design white snow design white snow themed background illustration background image background design background art background graphic design white snow illustrations illustration game art slot design
Download color palette

What a fairytale house at the edge of the forest might look like? Probably the way this image is. The game background of the "Snow White" slot takes the participants to the gnomes' house.

Here the unfortunate Snow White found salvation and met loyal friends. As you can see, the atmosphere in the house is quite diverse, because gnomes with different characters live here. In the living room you can find all the colors of the rainbow to please each of the seven hosts.

We see the chair on which Snow White was sitting, looking out the window. It was here that she was when she met the wicked witch - her stepmother. Here is the big red apple that almost killed the girl. But, as we know, the fairy tale has a happy ending. This means that the players should be lucky too.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#fairytale #whitesnow #whitesnowslot #whitesnowthemed #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like