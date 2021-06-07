Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Second T-Shirt for Local Running Store

Second T-Shirt for Local Running Store branding vector logo design typography
Another T-Shirt I designed for the local running store I work at! I was practicing and experimenting with linework and came up with this track and field inspired image and decided to use it as a container for the logo. I think my favorite part of the logo is the stark contrast between the really decorative and stylized type I used on "Running" and the sans serif (Dunbar Tall) on the other words.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
