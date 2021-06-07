Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
T-Shirts for Local Running Store

branding vector logo design typography
This project was a custom vector drawn typeface I drew for a local running store I work at. My only real goal was to that retro type look and am pretty happy with how it came out!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
