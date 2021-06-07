Made in Milwaukee

I love Milwaukee! This city is seriously so underrated. In the words of Han Solo: "She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts." Those who call Milwaukee home know that it is far from perfect, but even so, there is something special about this community. Green spaces, exceptional parks, foodie culture, stellar music, coffee, world-class beer, great people and cultures, the list goes on. We aren't Chicago or San Fran, but we aren't trying to be. There's something special and unique about Milwaukee just being Milwaukee. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds, and I'm optimistic for good things on the horizon.

Where my MKE folks at? Who's with me? :)

Anyways, I had a design itch and put this badge and mockup together to fit my mood. Keep the creative juices flowing friends!

