Peter Andresen

Flourish: Community Gardening for Everyone

Peter Andresen
Peter Andresen
  • Save
Flourish: Community Gardening for Everyone search function map minimal viable product mvp information architecture interaction design prototyping protoype wireframing wireframes gardening mobile app app branding designlogo ux design ux ui design
Download color palette

I designed the minimal viable product for a community gardening app I named 'Flourish.' The app is designed to connect local community garden organizers to gardeners. It's a two-sided app. Organizers can register their garden and post updates while local gardeners can use their location services to find community gardens closest to them. After a gardener finds a garden, they can view their profile and send a message to get in touch.

If you'd like to see more about my process, check out my case study here: https://peterandresen.com/flourish-mobile-app

Reach me at petersandresen@gmail.com

Peter Andresen
Peter Andresen

More by Peter Andresen

View profile
    • Like