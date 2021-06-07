Flourish: Community Gardening for Everyone

I designed the minimal viable product for a community gardening app I named 'Flourish.' The app is designed to connect local community garden organizers to gardeners. It's a two-sided app. Organizers can register their garden and post updates while local gardeners can use their location services to find community gardens closest to them. After a gardener finds a garden, they can view their profile and send a message to get in touch.

If you'd like to see more about my process, check out my case study here: https://peterandresen.com/flourish-mobile-app

Reach me at petersandresen@gmail.com