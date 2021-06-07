Flourish: Community Gardening for Everyone

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed the minimal viable product for a community gardening app I named 'Flourish.' The app is designed to connect local community garden organizers to gardeners. It's a two-sided app. Organizers can register their garden and post updates while local gardeners can use their location services to find community gardens closest to them. After a gardener finds a garden, they can view their profile and send a message to get in touch.
If you'd like to see more about my process, check out my case study here: https://peterandresen.com/flourish-mobile-app
Reach me at petersandresen@gmail.com