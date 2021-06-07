Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elisa D'Angelo

Daily UI - 014 / Countdown timer

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo
  • Save
Daily UI - 014 / Countdown timer 014 timer countdown dailyui014 countdowntimer daily ui mobile uidesign app design ui figma ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello there!
This is my Countdown Timer for the Daily UI - 014
I hope you like it
If you have any feedback please let me know

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo

More by Elisa D'Angelo

View profile
    • Like