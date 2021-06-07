Food illustration

Together with Joost Identities I created these fun and fresh set illustrations for Bieze products. Thanks to Joost Identities and Bieze for the great collab and amazing results!

Positioning, Brand- & packagingdesign: Joost Identities @joostlahousse

Brand: Bieze

