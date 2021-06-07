Jasmijn Solange Evans

Food illustration

Jasmijn Solange Evans
Jasmijn Solange Evans
  • Save
Food illustration digital illustration vega vegan packaging greens bieze veggie health food illustration garlic branding logo amsterdam holland editorial design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Together with Joost Identities I created these fun and fresh set illustrations for Bieze products. Thanks to Joost Identities and Bieze for the great collab and amazing results!

Positioning, Brand- & packagingdesign: Joost Identities @joostlahousse
Brand: Bieze

Let's connect!
mail@jasmijnevansillustration.com
Instagram | Behance | Website

Jasmijn Solange Evans
Jasmijn Solange Evans

More by Jasmijn Solange Evans

View profile
    • Like