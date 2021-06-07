Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GetSuper Logo Concept 2

GetSuper Logo Concept 2 minimalist progress tracker happy face smile icon mobile app icon app exercise fitness mark branding identity brand design logo
The idea is to combine a progress wheel/pie and a smiling face. Which one is your favorite?

I'm currently available for new projects.

If you're interested in working with me, feel free to visit my website and send me a message.
lucasfields.net

logo designer with a minimalist approach
