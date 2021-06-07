🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everyone:)
Here is a Job Finder Mobile Concept.
Your free assistant in finding a job around the world. Take advantage of our application, fill out your resume and get more suitable vacancies in the top lines of search results. :)
Please share your feedback about the design and if you like the design please follow me and like this shot.❤️
More about project you can see: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121038313/Job-Finder-App
My email: Selina.georgiadi95@gmail.com