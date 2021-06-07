Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Job Finder App

Hi everyone:)
Here is a Job Finder Mobile Concept.
Your free assistant in finding a job around the world. Take advantage of our application, fill out your resume and get more suitable vacancies in the top lines of search results. :)
Please share your feedback about the design and if you like the design please follow me and like this shot.❤️

More about project you can see: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121038313/Job-Finder-App
My email: Selina.georgiadi95@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
