Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitriy Timofeev

Apple Glass menu opening

Dmitriy Timofeev
Dmitriy Timofeev
  • Save
Apple Glass menu opening apple ux xr gesture ar apple glass ui principle
Download color palette

A concept of gesture that opens Apple Glass fast menu.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Dmitriy Timofeev
Dmitriy Timofeev

More by Dmitriy Timofeev

View profile
    • Like