Raafi Gian

Chord App

Raafi Gian
Raafi Gian
  • Save
Chord App uiux guitar app music app chord app app design mobile design mobile app ui design ux design user experience design typography clean design clean ux user interface ui desain
Download color palette

Hello, Mate!
Let me show you my exploration about Chord App.
With this app, you can find chords that are suitable for you to play guitar.

Feel happy to get some feedbacks.
Press (L) if you like it.
========
Available for great projects. Drop it at raafigianfauzi@gmail.com
========

Raafi Gian
Raafi Gian

More by Raafi Gian

View profile
    • Like