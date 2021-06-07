Apteka Moderna - e-Commerce

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers!
Today I would like to share some shots for the e-Commerce Apteka Moderna project created for a partner agency https://convertis.pl/.
The final project was adapted to the PrestaShop software.
Curious about how it works? Check it out here!
https://aptekamoderna.pl/
