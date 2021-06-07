Monika Zieniewicz
Wise People

Apteka Moderna - e-Commerce

Hello dribbblers!

Today I would like to share some shots for the e-Commerce Apteka Moderna project created for a partner agency https://convertis.pl/.
The final project was adapted to the PrestaShop software.

Curious about how it works? Check it out here!
https://aptekamoderna.pl/

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
